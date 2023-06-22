Blast at restaurant in northwestern China kills 31

+ ↺ − 16 px

An explosion at a barbecue restaurant in China’s northwestern city of Yinchuan has claimed the lives of at least 31 people, state media reported on Thursday.

Xinhua news agency said the blast was caused by a leaking liquefied petroleum gas tank in the restaurant.

Seven others were injured and are receiving treatment, said the report.

The blast reportedly took place around 8.40 p.m. local time Wednesday while people were gathering for the start of the three-day Dragon Boat Festival holiday.

The restaurant is located on a busy street in Yinchuan, the capital of the traditionally Muslim Ningxia Hui Autonomous Region.

News.Az