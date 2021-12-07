Yandex metrika counter

Blast in Iraq's Basra kills 4, injures 20

At least four people were killed and 20 wounded in a blast in Iraq's southern city of Basra, police and hospital sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Police are still investigating the cause of the blast, which took place in the city's center, near a main hospital. The explosion set fire to at least one vehicle and damaged a minibus.

One police source said an initial investigation showed that a motorcycle rigged with explosives could have been the cause of the blast.


