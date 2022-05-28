Blinken congratulates Azerbaijani people on Independence Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of May 28 – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, News.Az reports.

“This year, we are celebrating the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the United States and Azerbaijan. In the three decades since Azerbaijan’s independence from the Soviet Union, we have become strong partners in promoting European energy security, combatting transnational threats, and advancing bilateral trade and investment,” Blinken said in a congratulatory message posted on the State Department’s website.

Blinken stressed that the United States deeply values Azerbaijan’s contributions to the global fight against terrorism and illicit trade networks, as well as your support for Ukraine, particularly your humanitarian assistance.

“The United States is proud to continue to expand our relationship not only through strong economic linkages, but also through our people-to-people ties. Thousands of Azerbaijani and American citizens have worked and studied together and had the opportunity to innovate, collaborate, and learn from each other. We look forward to seeing thousands more follow in the years ahead,” he said.

“We are committed to promoting a peaceful, democratic, and prosperous future for Azerbaijan and the South Caucasus region, and we stand ready to help by engaging bilaterally and with like-minded partners, including to help the region find a long-term comprehensive peace,” Blinken added.

