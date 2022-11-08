Blinken praises steps by Azerbaijan and Armenia toward peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Monday praised Azerbaijan and Armenia for taking "courageous steps" toward a durable peace, as foreign ministers from the two South Caucasus nations met in Washington, News.Az report citing the press service of the State Department.

Blinken met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and Armenian Foreign Minister Ararat Mirzoyan at Blair House, a state guest house in Washington.

“Direct dialogue is the best way to a truly durable peace, and we are very pleased to support that,” Blinken said.

“What we are seeing now are real steps and courageous steps by both countries to put the past behind and to work toward a durable peace,” he noted.

Blinken stressed that the talks would build on earlier discussions at the UN General Assembly in New York and other conversations between officials from Armenia, Azerbaijan and the United States.

“The US as a friend to both Armenia and Azerbaijan is committed to doing everything that we can to support you in this effort,” he added.

News.Az