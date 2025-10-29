Blue Jays stun Dodgers 6-2 to level World Series

+ ↺ − 16 px

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. blasted a two-run home run as the Toronto Blue Jays bounced back to defeat the Los Angeles Dodgers 6-2 and tie the World Series at two games apiece on Tuesday.

Less than 24 hours after a shattering 18-inning Game 3 loss, the Blue Jays climbed off the canvas to revive their hopes of a first Major League Baseball title in 32 years, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Guerrero’s two-run blast off Dodgers starter Shohei Ohtani and a superb pitching performance from ace Shane Bieber laid the foundations for a gutsy victory that silenced Dodger Stadium.

"I'm always trying to compete for my city, compete for the team, and when you're competing, good things happen," said Guerrero after a win that ensures the best-of-seven series will head back to Toronto for Game 6 on Friday.

Blue Jays manager John Schneider praised his team’s ability to recover from Monday’s heartbreak.

"It's hard to play 18 innings and come back and kind of flip the narrative against a very talented team and a very talented individual in Shohei Ohtani on the mound," Schneider said. "I feel really good about just us. I feel good about us every night."

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts acknowledged the Blue Jays’ resilience.

"We knew it was going to be a great series," Roberts said. "This team is talented, they're resilient and they came back fighting... We just didn't have an answer."

With both teams having drained their bullpens in Monday’s marathon epic — the joint longest game in World Series history — Bieber provided valuable length for the Blue Jays. The 30-year-old former American League Cy Young Award winner threw 5.1 innings with three strikeouts, giving up just one run.

Ohtani, who had hit two home runs and reached base a record nine times in Monday’s 6-5 walk-off victory, delivered six strikeouts across six innings but was charged with four runs. The Dodgers’ bats went cold, managing just six hits and two runs in nine innings.

Ohtani said he felt no weariness after Monday’s heroics but admitted the Dodgers’ offense had underperformed.

