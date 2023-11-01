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Mini
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Car manufacturers BMW and MINI have teamed up with Shell Recharge to increase public EV charging access across Canada, integrating the charging platform into their in-car and mobile systems while also providing access to Tesla’s Supercharger network.16 Apr 2026-22:18
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BMW plans to launch 10 new cars in India this year, including electric vehicles and MINI models, while boosting local sourcing to lower costs and expand its luxury car sales, CEO Hardeep Brar said Thursday.08 Jan 2026-17:43
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Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba is considering a meeting with U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, who is scheduled to visit the World Exposition in Osaka this week, according to Japanese government sources on Tuesday.15 Jul 2025-19:45
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The 2nd Sugovushan International Mini-Football Tournament took place in Belgium, featuring 21 teams, including participants from NATO Headquarters in Brussels and the embassies of Türkiye, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Kazakhstan, and Azerbaijan.09 Jun 2025-18:46
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Apple has introduced the new generation of the iPad mini, powered by the A17 Pro chip and compatible with the Pencil Pro. The device promises enhanced performance and improved creative capabilities, News.Az reports.15 Oct 2024-19:40
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Azerbaijan’s mini-football team is set to compete for the bronze medal at the WMF U23 Minifootball World Cup in Mali Lošinj, Croatia, News.Az reports.10 Oct 2024-16:35
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Earth is about to gain a new “mini-moon,” but it won’t stay around for long, News.Az reports citing WBALTV .20 Sep 2024-22:43
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