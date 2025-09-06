BMW eyes growth in China with new all-electric series

+ ↺ − 16 px

BMW is targeting a return to growth in China, its largest market, with the launch of its all-electric Neue Klasse series, beginning with the iX3 SUV. The model is set to debut in China by summer 2026.

Chief Financial Officer Walter Mertl told, “We are more than competitive with this product. With increasing availability of the Neue Klasse, we will see growth in China again,” , News.Az reports, citing Reuters

The move comes as BMW faces stiff local competition and a slowdown in Chinese luxury car demand, which led to a 15.5% drop in China sales during the first half of 2025.

Key features of the Neue Klasse include batteries that are 40–50% cheaper than current models, helping BMW achieve margin parity with combustion-engine vehicles by 2026. The company aims to raise its automotive EBIT margin from 5–7% in 2025 to 8–10% in the future.

BMW plans to phase out older models by the end of the decade, focusing on the Neue Klasse series to boost profitability and competitiveness, especially amid global tariff adjustments, including U.S. import duties.

