Bodies of brothers killed in Yekaterinburg arrive in Baku

Bodies of brothers killed in Yekaterinburg arrive in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bodies of Azerbaijani brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, who tragically died from severe beatings in Yekaterinburg on June 27, were flown to Baku on a Ural Airlines flight.

The bodies are scheduled to undergo a new medical examination today, News.Az reports.

The handover process began during the morning hours of June 30.

News.Az