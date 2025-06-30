Bodies of brothers killed in Yekaterinburg arrive in Baku
Photo: Azertac
The bodies of Azerbaijani brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, who tragically died from severe beatings in Yekaterinburg on June 27, were flown to Baku on a Ural Airlines flight.
The bodies are scheduled to undergo a new medical examination today, News.Az reports.
The handover process began during the morning hours of June 30.