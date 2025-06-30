Yandex metrika counter

Bodies of brothers killed in Yekaterinburg arrive in Baku

The bodies of Azerbaijani brothers Ziyaddin and Huseyn Safarov, who tragically died from severe beatings in Yekaterinburg on June 27, were flown to Baku on a Ural Airlines flight.

The bodies are scheduled to undergo a new medical examination today, News.Az reports.

The handover process began during the morning hours of June 30.


