Yandex metrika counter

Body parts found at L-39 crash site in Sea of Azov, says source

  • Region
  • Share
Body parts found at L-39 crash site in Sea of Azov, says source

Body parts have been found at the L-39 training plane crash site in the Sea of Azov, a source in the aviation circles said, adding that search works continue, TASS reports.

"Two body parts have been found. Search works continue. Around 50 fragments of the plane have been lifted," he said.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      