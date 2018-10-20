Body parts found at L-39 crash site in Sea of Azov, says source

Body parts found at L-39 crash site in Sea of Azov, says source

Body parts have been found at the L-39 training plane crash site in the Sea of Azov, a source in the aviation circles said, adding that search works continue, TASS reports.

"Two body parts have been found. Search works continue. Around 50 fragments of the plane have been lifted," he said.

