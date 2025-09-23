Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal set to welcome first child

Sharing the joyous news on their social media in a joint post, the couple included an adorable picture of the actress showcasing her baby bump, News.Az reports, citing Indian media. In the post, they expressed their excitement and gratitude, saying they are beginning “the best chapter of their lives” with hearts full of joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)



Soon after the announcement, fans and friends from industry showered immense love on the duo. From Rhea Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor and Zoya Akhtar to Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ayushmann Khurana and more, the celebs also congratulated the duo and shared heartfelt wishes.

If reports are to be believed, according to TOI, Katrina Kaif is currently in the third trimester of her pregnancy, and she is expected to give birth sometime next month, possibly between mid-October.