Bolsonaro’s son confirms 2026 presidential bid

Brazilian Senator Flavio Bolsonaro confirmed on Tuesday that his decision to run for president in 2026 is “irreversible.”

He made the announcement after visiting his father, former President Jair Bolsonaro, in prison, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Flavio’s declaration reaffirms his challenge to current President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, following recent speculation that he might not run.

