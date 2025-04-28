Yandex metrika counter

Bomb scare forces evacuation at major UK shopping center

Police on Great John Street in Lancaster on Monday morning. Photo credit: Joshua Brandwood

The bomb squad has swooped on a major UK shopping centre this morning after everyone was forced to evacuate.

St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster was evacuated at around 6:30am as emergency services were called to the scene following a bomb scare, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.

The spokesperson continued: “Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution."

Police are asking people to "avoid the area as a precaution".

Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a brief statement saying: "Good morning, we are assisting the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team in Lancaster. Please avoid the area around Lancaster Gate, Lancaster."

Lancashire Police have closed part of the one-way A6 around the St Nicholas Arcades, the Lancaster Guardian reports.

According to traffic monitoring service Inrix, Great John Street is closed and there is slow traffic between St Leonard's Gate and Brock Street.

The shopping center posted on Facebook: "Just to let everyone know that currently St Nicholas Arcades, including Car Park are closed. We will update everyone as soon as it re-opens."


News.Az 

