Bomb scare forces evacuation at major UK shopping center

Police on Great John Street in Lancaster on Monday morning. Photo credit: Joshua Brandwood

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bomb squad has swooped on a major UK shopping centre this morning after everyone was forced to evacuate.

St Nicholas Arcades in Lancaster was evacuated at around 6:30am as emergency services were called to the scene following a bomb scare, News.Az reports, citing Daily Star.

A Lancashire Police spokesperson said: “We currently have a cordon in place in Lancaster Gate, Lancaster.

The spokesperson continued: “Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team are on their way and we ask people to avoid the area as a precaution." Police are asking people to "avoid the area as a precaution". Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service have issued a brief statement saying: "Good morning, we are assisting the police and Explosive Ordnance Disposal team in Lancaster. Please avoid the area around Lancaster Gate, Lancaster."

News.Az