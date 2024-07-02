Bomb threat triggers evacuation at Armenia’s Shirak airport

+ ↺ − 16 px

Armenia's Shirak airport has been evacuated following a bomb threat.

Armenian police immediately arrived at the scene for an investigation, News.Az reports citing Armenian media.Narek Sarkisyan, the ministry spokesman, told journalists that the area is currently cordoned off as authorities verify the threat.Airport personnel have been evacuated, and emergency responders, including firefighters and sappers from the Gyumri Rescue Service, are on-site.Gyumri police are compiling information related to the incident.

