Books on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict by Lithuanian writers presented in Vilnius

Books on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict have been published in Lithuania. The books “Tragedy of the Black garden” by Gintaras Visockas and “Decisions of the poli

The books provide evidence on Armenians` migration from Turkey and Iran to Azerbaijani lands and the South Caucasus two centuries ago, AzerTag reports. The authors also provide evidence of the terrorist acts, ethnic purge and massacre committed by the Armenian nationalists against Azerbaijanis as well as occupation of Azerbaijani territories.

Several Lithuanian political scientists and historians have written a number of books on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict Since 2015, which have been distributed among local libraries and political and public figures, playing a crucial role in increasing the Lithuanian society`s awareness of the Nagorno-Karabakh problem.

News.Az

News.Az