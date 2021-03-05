Boost for digital health as Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Health and UNDP team up with Equinor in tackling COVID-19

The Norwegian energy company Equinor has contributed 25,000 USD to upgrade the digital health e-learning platform for healthcare workers on the frontline of the Covid-19 pandemic in Azerbaijan.

This was announced today at a meeting held between the United Nations Development Programme Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti and the Country Manager of Equinor Apsheron AS Fawad Quraishi during which a Memorandum of Understanding was signed on prospects for future cooperation to advance sustainable development in Azerbaijan.

The e-platform has been developed by the Ministry of Health with the support of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to help the country cope with the pandemic.

It provides healthcare professionals with free online training courses and certification programmes and currently offers over 55 courses, including training in infection prevention, the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19 and other acute respiratory infections, as well as numerous other educational resources. To date, over 500 healthcare professionals have enrolled in the courses.

The additional funding provided by Equinor will be used to develop four additional courses currently needed by health professionals: 1) Mechanical ventilation and respiratory support in ICU; 2) Intubation techniques, including difficult intubation; 3) Respiratory therapy and O2 support in medical wards; 4) Antibiotic therapy in COVID-19 patients.

The courses will be developed by the Ministry of Health and UNDP, offering CME credits that will count towards the certification scores of the medical professionals that complete the courses. In addition, the teams have already started working on a simulation platform to prepare medical professionals to better respond to the most severe COVID-19 cases to save lives.

UNDP Resident Representative Alessandro Fracassetti hailed this as an example of how the private sector can contribute to improving public health services.

“Contributions from businesses and public-private cooperation are crucial factors in mounting a sustainable response to COVID-19 and ensuring a better recovery. The upgrades we are investing in today will help build more resilient societies,” said Fracassetti.

“Without a doubt, the Covid-19 pandemic has created severe challenges for nations around the world. Today, more than ever it is important to care for people. The scale of the global health emergency is huge, and it is placing individuals and societies under great pressure. Our contribution to the project supported by UNDP in Azerbaijan is an example of how Equinor can support the response to the Covid19 pandemic,” said VP and Country Manager for Equinor Azerbaijan Fawad Quraishi.

