Border checkpoint on Lachin-Khankandi road supplied with potable water

The border checkpoint built by the Azerbaijani side on the Lachin-Khankandi road has been supplied with potable water, News.az reports citing the State Water Reserves Agency.

The employees of the Agency arranged a catchment device in the bed of the Hakari River, built a 200-meter-long polyethylene pipeline to carry water from here to the checkpoint, and installed a hydrophore. Currently, the border checkpoint is uninterruptedly provided with potable water.

News.Az