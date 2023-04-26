Border checkpoint on Lachin-Khankandi road supplied with potable water
- 26 Apr 2023 07:52
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 184062
- Azerbaijan
- Share https://news.az/news/border-checkpoint-on-lachin-khankandi-road-supplied-with-potable-water Copied
The border checkpoint built by the Azerbaijani side on the Lachin-Khankandi road has been supplied with potable water, News.az reports citing the State Water Reserves Agency.
The employees of the Agency arranged a catchment device in the bed of the Hakari River, built a 200-meter-long polyethylene pipeline to carry water from here to the checkpoint, and installed a hydrophore. Currently, the border checkpoint is uninterruptedly provided with potable water.