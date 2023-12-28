Border delimitation commissions will consider issue of 8 Azerbaijani villages occupied by Armenia: Minister

+ ↺ − 16 px

“The issue of occupied villages was in focus at all meetings with Armenia. Even among states without a serious territorial conflict, the process of delimitation can be time-consuming. To expedite the peace agreement, it is not appropriate to intertwine these two processes,” said Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov during a press conference summarizing the year, News.Az reports.

Bayramov highlighted that the matter of eight villages would be addressed at the Meeting of Commissions on Border Delimitation, he elaborated, stating, "These villages present unique circumstances; four are enclave villages, while the others are adjacent to our existing villages. However, Armenia also has its own claims and views on borders. We are specifically talking about the residential areas. Their ownership has never been a matter of dispute as thousands of people used to live there. Everyone knows who these villages belonged to in Soviet Azerbaijan. Therefore, our demand is fair."

News.Az