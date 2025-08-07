Border disputes continue in Latin America
"Colombia will not lose its Amazon River," Colombian President Gustavo Petro wrote this week on X. With that, the president continued to fuel a diplomatic dispute that began days ago with Peru, which he accused of occupying Colombian territory.
Petro claimed Tuesday that the Peruvian government had taken control of Santa Rosa Island, situated in a disputed section of the Amazon River. He criticized Peru's Congress for creating the new district of Santa Rosa de Loreto, arguing that the area belongs to Colombia under the 1934 Rio de Janeiro Protocol, News.Az reports citing foreign media.
News.Az