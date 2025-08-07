Border disputes continue in Latin America

Peruvian President Dina Boluarte criticized Petro's remarks, saying they do not contribute to regional integration or the strengthening of bilateral relations. Peru's foreign ministry issued a formal protest, calling the statements an "unacceptable disregard" for the country's sovereignty.

Colombian Interior Minister Armando Benedetti said the government may take the dispute to the International Court of Justice in The Hague. In response, Peru deployed military personnel to the area.

The diplomatic conflict has become a reminder that, despite progress in regional integration, Latin America's borders remain sources of tension.

From century-old disputes to recent conflicts sparked by natural resource discoveries, territorial disagreements remain a persistent challenge throughout the region.

One of the most recent disputes involves Venezuela's claim of sovereignty over more than 61,000 square miles west of the Essequibo River, a region administered by Guyana. The conflict dates back to the 19th century, when Venezuela accused Britain of encroaching on the area.

Despite an 1899 arbitration ruling, Venezuela has never recognized the established border, and the dispute has escalated in recent years after Guyana's discovery of vast oil reserves in the region.

President Nicolás Maduro's government revived the claim through a nonbinding referendum and declared the territory a new state, heightening tensions.

The International Court of Justice intervened, urging Venezuela to refrain from any action that could alter the current situation. However, Maduro's administration has rejected the court's jurisdiction. The United States, which has conducted joint military exercises with Guyana, adds a sensitive geopolitical dimension to the dispute.

Bolivia's demand for access to the Pacific Ocean remains one of the most sensitive and longstanding issues in its relationship with Chile. The landlocked country lost its coastline during the War of the Pacific (1879-1884).