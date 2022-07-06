Boris Johnson vows to 'keep going' despite calls to quit
- 06 Jul 2022 11:56
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 175049
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/boris-johnson-vows-to-keep-going-despite-calls-to-quit Copied
Boris Johnson suggests he would if he could not follow a policy he supports, like backing Ukraine. But it is the job of a PM with a mandate to carry on, he says, News.az reports citing The Guardian.
The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that’s what I’m going to do.