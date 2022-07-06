Yandex metrika counter

Boris Johnson vows to 'keep going' despite calls to quit

Boris Johnson suggests he would if he could not follow a policy he supports, like backing Ukraine. But it is the job of a PM with a mandate to carry on, he says, News.az reports citing The Guardian.

The job of a prime minister in difficult circumstances when he has been handed a colossal mandate is to keep going and that’s what I’m going to do.


