Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea defender on loan
German Borussia is adding a new player to its roster, News.Az informs via insider Fabrizio Romano.
The Bundesliga representative has loaned Chelsea's central defender Aaron Anselmino.
According to the agreement, the 20-year-old Argentine footballer will play for the Dortmund club in the 2025/2026 season.