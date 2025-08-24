Yandex metrika counter

Borussia Dortmund sign Chelsea defender on loan

Aaron Anselmino / IMAGO More on Tribuna.com: https://tribuna.com/en/news/2025-08-24-here-we-go-aaron-anselmino-to-join-borussia-dortmund-on-loan-romano/?utm_source=copy

German Borussia is adding a new player to its roster, News.Az informs via insider Fabrizio Romano.

The Bundesliga representative has loaned Chelsea's central defender Aaron Anselmino.

According to the agreement, the 20-year-old Argentine footballer will play for the Dortmund club in the 2025/2026 season.


News.Az 

