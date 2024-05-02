Borussia Dortmund win Champions League semifinal 1st leg against Paris Saint-Germain

+ ↺ − 16 px

German Bundesliga club Borussia Dortmund won the UEFA Champions League semifinal first leg 1-0 against French powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on Wednesday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

Dortmund's German forward Niclas Fullkrug netted the winning goal at home, Signal Iduna Park, in the 36th minute.

The hosts' Swiss goalie Gregor Kobel made a few vital saves to keep the score.

The French side seemed a bit unlucky as attempts by defender Achraf Hakimi and French star forward Kylian Mbappe rebounded off the goal post.

The second leg will be held at Parc Des Princes on Tuesday.

