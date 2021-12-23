Bosnia and Herzegovina thanks Azerbaijan for help during pandemic

Bosnia and Herzegovina is grateful to Azerbaijan for its help during the COVID-19 pandemic, Foreign Minister Bisera Turkovic said Thursday at a press joint conference with her Azerbaijani counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov in Baku, News.Az reports.

“I am very impressed with the development of the region and congratulate the state on all achievements. My visit to Azerbaijan is an important step in terms of developing cooperation between the two countries,” she said.

Turkovic noted that the opening of the Bosnian embassy in Azerbaijan and Azerbaijan’s embassy in Bosnia and Herzegovina will be of particular importance in the development of bilateral cooperation.

She also wished good luck to Azerbaijan in restoring the infrastructure of the liberated territories.

In July, an Azerbaijani Airlines (AZAL) plane delivered 40,000 doses of coronavirus vaccines to the capital of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Sarajevo.

News.Az