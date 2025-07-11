Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic violence
Boxing superstar Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been arrested for domestic violence.
The 30-year-old fighter was booked early Friday morning and his mug shot shows him wearing a white polo and giving a bit of a blank stare on his face, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.
According to reporter Andy Slater, an alleged altercation between Davis and his ex-girlfriend happened a few weeks ago, and Tank was wanted by police ever since the incident.
He was pulled over by cops in Miami Beach ... when a license plate reader tipped off authorities.
The alleged altercation went down on June 15, Father's Day, a little after 9 PM ... when Davis was picking up his children from their mother, his ex-girlfriend.
During the handover, the alleged victim told police she got into a verbal argument with Tank, which turned physical.
The woman says Davis struck her in the back of the head, and slapped her in the face, causing a laceration.
The alleged victim's mother told police she witnessed the aftermath of the incident ... and observed her daughter "visibly distressed and crying."
Cops say the alleged victim also provided a video recording of the argument ... where Davis is said to have thrown a small box directly at her.
This is far from Davis' first run-in with the law -- he has been arrested a handful of times over the years.