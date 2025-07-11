Boxer Gervonta Davis arrested for domestic violence

Boxing superstar Gervonta "Tank" Davis has been arrested for domestic violence.

The 30-year-old fighter was booked early Friday morning and his mug shot shows him wearing a white polo and giving a bit of a blank stare on his face, News.Az reports, citing TMZ.

According to reporter Andy Slater, an alleged altercation between Davis and his ex-girlfriend happened a few weeks ago, and Tank was wanted by police ever since the incident.

He was pulled over by cops in Miami Beach ... when a license plate reader tipped off authorities.

The alleged altercation went down on June 15, Father's Day, a little after 9 PM ... when Davis was picking up his children from their mother, his ex-girlfriend.