Boxing confirmed for Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games (PHOTO)

Boxing was officially included in the sports programme of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games following a vote at the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) Session here on Thursday, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

The IOC Executive Board had provisionally recognized World Boxing as the international federation for boxing on February 26, recommending the sport's inclusion to the IOC Session after a thorough assessment of governance and integrity criteria.

Boxing was initially excluded from the LA28 programme approved in 2022 due to governance issues surrounding its previous governing body, the International Boxing Association (IBA). After the IOC withdrew its recognition of IBA in June 2023, the future of boxing at the Olympics remained uncertain until consensus emerged around World Boxing.

Boxing first appeared in the modern Olympics in 1904 and has featured in every edition except for Stockholm 1912. ■

Gene Sykes, chair of the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, speaks during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

President of the Italian National Olympic Committee Giovanni Malago speaks during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

International Olympic Committee (IOC) members vote for the inclusion of boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Nicole Hoevertsz, International Olympics Committee (IOC) vice president and chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Coordination Commission, speaks during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Andrea Varnier, CEO of Fondazione Milano Cortina, speaks during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Casey Wasserman, chair of the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics Organizing Committee, speaks during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

International Olympics Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach delivers a speech for inclusion of Boxing in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics during the second day of the 144th International Olympic Committee (IOC) session in Costa Navarino, Greece, March 20, 2025. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

