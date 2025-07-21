BP appoints Albert Manifold as new chair

BP named Albert Manifold as its new chairman on Monday, succeeding Helge Lund.

Manifold will take over as chair on October 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Norwegian national Lund, 62, was re-elected in April with sharply reduced support amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and criticism from climate-focused shareholders.

BP had said in April that Lund intends to exit the firm "likely" in 2026.

