Yandex metrika counter

BP appoints Albert Manifold as new chair

  • Economics
  • Share
BP appoints Albert Manifold as new chair
Photo: Reuters

BP named Albert Manifold as its new chairman on Monday, succeeding Helge Lund.

Manifold will take over as chair on October 1, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Norwegian national Lund, 62, was re-elected in April with sharply reduced support amid pressure from activist investor Elliott Management and criticism from climate-focused shareholders.

BP had said in April that Lund intends to exit the firm "likely" in 2026.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      