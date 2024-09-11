BP contracted Transocean for Gulf of Mexico drilling

+ ↺ − 16 px

bp PLC has let a 365-day contract to Transocean Ltd. for the Deepwater Atlas deepwater drillship for work in the US Gulf of Mexico, News.az reports citing OGJ .

The contract also provides for a 365-day option.The program is expected to begin in the second quarter of 2028 and contribute about $232 million in backlog, excluding a mobilization fee, Transocean said in a release on Sept. 10.There are no additional services provided under the contract.

News.Az