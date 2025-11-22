BP crew excavates Olympic Pipeline but cause of leak still unknown

BP crew excavates Olympic Pipeline but cause of leak still unknown

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP said on Friday that its crews have excavated more than 100 feet (0.03 km) of the Olympic Pipeline near Everett, Washington, following a leak earlier this month, but the source of the leak has not yet been identified.





Washington Governor Bob Ferguson declared a state of emergency on Wednesday after the pipeline shutdown disrupted jet fuel supplies to Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

A BP spokesperson said crews are continuing excavation and inspection work overnight and confirmed that the pipeline remains shut. No timeline has been provided for restarting operations.

The 400-mile Olympic Pipeline system transports gasoline, diesel and jet fuel from northern Washington to Oregon, serving major hubs including Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

The leak was first reported on Nov. 11. BP briefly restored one of the two lines east of Everett on Monday to investigate the product discharge, but the line was shut down again shortly afterward, halting fuel deliveries across the system.

News.Az