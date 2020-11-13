BP spends over $1.1 million on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan in 2020

+ ↺ − 16 px

“BP spent over $1.1 million on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan in 2020,” the company said.

“Over the past 27 years, BP and its co-venturers have supported a large number of major social investment projects. These have included educational and capacity-building programs, building skills and capabilities in local communities, improving access to social infrastructure in communities, supporting local enterprises through provision of access to finance and training, support for cultural legacy and sport, as well as technical assistance to public institutions.

In the first three quarters of 2020, BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures spent more than $2.6 million in Azerbaijan on social investment projects. In addition, in the first three quarters of the year, BP alone spent over $1.1 million on sponsorship projects in Azerbaijan. In total, to date BP and the co-venturers in BP-operated joint ventures have invested around $89 million through social development programs in Azerbaijan,” the company said.

