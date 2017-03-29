BP talks oil output stabilization at ACG block

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP is planning to carry out several works to stabilize oil production at the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) block of oil and gas fields, Gordon Birrell, former BP regional president for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Turkey, told reporters in Baku Mar. 29.

Birrell said that maintaining the stable level of production at the block is the company’s main task, Trend reports.

Firstly, the company plans to achieve effective drilling performance, he noted, adding that BP has seven platforms at the ACG block.

With their help, the company wants to get high, effective indicators on drilling of wells in order to quickly reach new layers and start oil production from there, added Birrell.

He added that BP intends to ensure uninterrupted and reliable work of oil production facilities.

In 2017, platforms at the ACG block won’t be stopped for preventive works, said Birrell, adding that one the factors of oil production stabilization will be bringing the best specialists to Azerbaijan.

News.Az

