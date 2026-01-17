Brazil's Lula praises historic EU-Mercosur deal despite missing signing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen celebrated the anticipated signing of the free trade agreement between the EU and four South American countries on Friday, although Lula will not attend the ceremony scheduled for the following day.

This is the first major trade agreement for Mercosur, which includes the region’s two biggest economies, Brazil and Argentina, along with Paraguay and Uruguay, News.Az reports, citing AP news.

The two blocs are expected to formally sign their quarter-century-in-the-making trade pact this Saturday at a ceremony in Paraguay. Bolivia, the newest Mercosur member, was not involved in negotiations but can join the agreement in the coming years.

While local media reported that Argentina’s Javier Milei and Uruguay’s Yamandú Orsi will be present at the ceremony hosted by Paraguay’s Santiago Peña, Lula decided not to make the trip to the capital Asuncion.

Instead, the Brazilian leader will be represented by Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira.

That caused some surprise, in light of Lula’s energetic efforts in favor of the deal, particularly since returning to Brazil’s presidency in 2023 for a third, nonconsecutive term.

News.Az