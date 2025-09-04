Brazilian billionaire reportedly leaves entire £846m fortune to Neymar

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazilian football star Neymar has reportedly been named as the sole heir to a billionaire’s fortune worth £846 million, despite claims that the two never met.

The will was formalized in Porto Alegre on June 12 in the presence of two witnesses. The deceased businessman, who has not been publicly identified, allegedly chose Neymar because he was childless and single, and said he “identified with” the player on a personal level, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Reports suggest the man admired Neymar’s close relationship with his father, which reminded him of his own late parent. The inheritance must now be cleared by Brazilian courts before Neymar can officially receive it.

The 33-year-old forward, who recently rejoined Santos after leaving Saudi side Al-Hilal, has not commented on the reports. Neymar, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, is hoping to return to international duty after recovering from a long-term ACL injury.

News.Az