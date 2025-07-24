Neymar in heated fan clash after disallowed goal in Santos defeat

+ ↺ − 16 px

Neymar found himself at the center of controversy on Wednesday night after his late goal was disallowed, leaving Santos with a 2-1 loss to Internacional and deeper in relegation danger in Brazil's Serie A.

Returning to his boyhood club, the 33-year-old former Barcelona and PSG star reacted angrily to criticism from a fan after the final whistle. Video footage showed Neymar gesturing and confronting the supporter before being pulled away by a teammate, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Santos had narrowed the deficit in stoppage time, and moments later Neymar appeared to equalize. But the referee ruled the ball hadn’t crossed the line, triggering boos across Vila Belmiro Stadium.

It’s been a frustrating comeback season for Neymar, marred by injuries, suspension, and illness, as Santos now sit 17th — inside the relegation zone of the 20-team league.

Tensions are rising as the club fights to avoid a historic drop to Serie B.

