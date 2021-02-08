Brazil’s coronavirus cases top 9.5 million

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil’s novel coronavirus case tally has risen to 9,524,640, with 26,845 new cases registered in the past day, according to official statistics published by the country’s Health Ministry, TASS reports.

A total of 522 deaths, caused by COVID-19, were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall death toll in the country to 231,534, according to the ministry.

Up to 8.4 million patients have recovered by now. The number of active cases currently stands at about 900,000. Statistics show an average rate of 4,532 registered coronavirus cases and 110 deaths per 100,000 residents of Brazil.

Brazil, where the first coronavirus case was confirmed on February 26, 2020, ranks third after the United States and India in the list of states with the largest number of infected patients. The country is also ranked second, following the United States, in terms of the highest mortality rate caused by COVID-19.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials informed the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 106,671,370 people have been infected worldwide and more than 2,326,720 deaths have been reported. In addition, so far, over 78,361,490 individuals have recovered from the illness across the globe.

News.Az