Bread factory for servicemen operates in liberated territories (VIDEO)

Under the instructions of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, the visit of the leadership of the Ministry of Defense to the liberated from the occupation regions continues.

The leadership of the Ministry inspected the bread factory being constructed in the territory of the Kalbajar region and inquired about the construction work, as well as relevant instructions were given for conducting quality construction work.

Then the Minister of Defense visited the bread factory located in the Lachin region.

The Minister was reported that the factory provides daily hot bread to all military units' personnel stationed in the area.

It was noted that the bread factory, equipped with modern equipment, operates in an automated manner. All flour products are baked without touching and by following the hygiene rules.

At the end, Colonel General Z. Hasanov stressed that the work done to improve military personnel's social and living conditions will further be continued.

