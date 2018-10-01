Brent oil price above $85 per barrel, first time since November 3, 2014

Brent oil price above $85 per barrel, first time since November 3, 2014

Brent oil futures with delivery in November 2018 grew by 2.6% to $85.02 per barrel as of 10.00 pm (GMT+4) on the London-based ICE this Monday, according to the trading data, TASS reported.

The last time the price of oil of this blend was above $85 per barrel on November 3, 2014.

News.Az

News.Az