Brent oil price exceeds $89 per barrel on ICE exchange, first time since November 23

The cost of a Brent oil futures contract for February 2023 delivery on the London ICE stock exchange rose above $89 per barrel, for the first time since November 23, News.az reports.

The price of Brent crude rose to $89.08 per barrel (+2.43%).

Brent price slowed down growth and amounted to $88.72 per barrel (+2.01%). At the same time, the price of a futures contract for WTI crude for January 2023 rose by 2.51% to $82.57 per barrel.

Earlier, Reuters reported citing a diplomatic source that EU ambassadors had practically agreed on a price cap for Russian oil at $60 per barrel and were awaiting confirmation from Poland, which insisted on a lower mark.

News.Az