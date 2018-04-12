Brent oil traded at the highest level since 2014

Both U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent traded at the highest levels since 2014 as geopolitical concerns overshadowed a surprise buildup in U.S. crude inventories.

U.S. crude futures CLc1 traded at $67.10 a barrel, having risen 8.1 percent so far this week, Reuters reports. They have traded as high as $67.45 on Wednesday, a level last seen in December 2014.

Brent LCOc1 traded at $72.26 a barrel, having touched a high of $73.09 on Wednesday.

News.Az

