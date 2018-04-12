Brent oil traded at the highest level since 2014
- 12 Apr 2018 06:44
- 29 Jul 2024 15:03
- 130325
- World
- Share https://news.az/news/brent-oil-traded-at-the-highest-level-since-2014 Copied
Both U.S. crude and global benchmark Brent traded at the highest levels since 2014 as geopolitical concerns overshadowed a surprise buildup in U.S. crude inventories.
U.S. crude futures CLc1 traded at $67.10 a barrel, having risen 8.1 percent so far this week, Reuters reports. They have traded as high as $67.45 on Wednesday, a level last seen in December 2014.
Brent LCOc1 traded at $72.26 a barrel, having touched a high of $73.09 on Wednesday.
News.Az