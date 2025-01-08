Brian Matusz, former Orioles first-round draft pick, dies at 37

+ ↺ − 16 px

Former Orioles pitcher Brian Matusz has passed away at age 37, News.az reports citing MASNsports.com.

Matusz, a left-hander, starred at the University of San Diego. The Orioles drafted him fourth overall in 2008. The 6’5″ hurler reached the majors by the end of his first full professional season. He took a full slate of 32 turns through the rotation the following year. Matusz posted a 4.30 earned run average across 175 2/3 innings and finished fifth in AL Rookie of the Year balloting.After running into some struggles over the next two seasons, Matusz moved to the bullpen. He tossed around 50 innings with an ERA of 3.53 or better in each season between 2013-15. Baltimore traded Matusz to Atlanta early in the ’16 season. The Braves released him without getting him into a game, but he returned to the majors with the Cubs later in the year. Matusz finished his career with stints in Triple-A, Mexico and independent ball.Over parts of eight seasons, Matusz pitched to a 4.92 ERA through 528 2/3 innings. He won 27 games and recorded 462 strikeouts. He started 69 of his 280 MLB appearances. MLBTR sends our condolences to Matusz’s family, friends and former teammates.

News.Az