Messi scores twice as Inter Miami beat Cincinnati 5–3 thriller - VIDEO

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Lionel Messi scored two goals and provided an assist as Inter Miami CF staged a comeback to defeat FC Cincinnati 5–3 on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Germán Berterame scored the decisive goal in the 84th minute as Miami extended its road winning streak to seven matches.

It marked the third time this season that the Argentine superstar has recorded at least three goal contributions in a single game. Messi is currently second in the league scoring charts with 12 goals.

Mateo Silvetti, coming off the bench, levelled the match at 3-3 in the 79th minute.

For Cincinnati, Kévin Denkey, Pavel Bucha, and Evander all found the net. The defeat was the first time in 64 matches since Pat Noonan became head coach in 2023 that the team lost after leading beyond the 75th minute.

GOAL GOAL GOAL 🩷



24’| Cincinnati 0-1 Inter Miami

⚽️ Goal: Lionel Messi pic.twitter.com/6h849e0mwC — Goal2Cage⚽🥊🏀 (@Goal2Cage) May 14, 2026

Messi opened the scoring in the 24th minute, deflecting a shot that came off Cincinnati defender Matt Miazga near goal. Denkey equalised from the penalty spot in the 41st minute.

Inter Miami coach Guillermo Hoyos praised Messi after the match, saying: “Speaking about Leo is truly striking, first because of the person he is, and second because of the player you see on the pitch.”

Cincinnati took the lead in the 49th minute through Bucha, but Messi brought Miami level again six minutes later after a cutback pass from Luis Suárez.

The 38-year-old Argentine recorded his 21st multi-goal match in Major League Soccer, extending his record for the most such games since joining the league in 2023. LAFC striker Denis Bouanga is second on the list with 17.

Evander restored Cincinnati’s lead in the 64th minute with a right-footed strike from outside the box. However, Miami responded with three unanswered goals to complete the comeback.

GOAL GOAL GOAL 🩷



55’| Cincinnati 2-2 Inter Miami

⚽️ Goal: Lionel Messi +2

🅰️ Assist: Rodrigo De Paul pic.twitter.com/NudVbiU14F — Goal2Cage⚽🥊🏀 (@Goal2Cage) May 14, 2026

After Silvetti’s equaliser, Miami went ahead from a set piece when Cincinnati goalkeeper Roman Celentano and defender Andrei Chirila collided, allowing Berterame to score into an open net.

Messi appeared to complete a hat trick in the 89th minute when his shot hit the post and bounced off Celentano, but it was later recorded as an own goal. If awarded, it would have been Messi’s 61st career hat trick across all competitions.

Hoyos also praised Messi, Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suárez, saying: “They are players who truly elevate MLS. What they accomplished today was brilliant, simply brilliant. To perform that way on a difficult pitch, against a very tough opponent, speaks volumes.”

News.Az