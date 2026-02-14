BRICS nations see rapid growth in mutual trade

According to the diplomat, statistical data indicates that the increase in trade between BRICS countries exceeds not only the general rate of global trade growth but also the growth of trade between BRICS members and their external partners, News.Az reports, citing TASS.

Ryabkov emphasized that this trend demonstrates the practical value of cooperation within the bloc.

He noted that while BRICS is not a “magic wand,” it has the capacity to contribute meaningfully to addressing existing economic and trade-related challenges.

He further stressed that the grouping’s potential should be further developed, adding that there is sufficient political will among member states to expand and strengthen this cooperation.