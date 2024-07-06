Bridge linking Armenia with Georgia to be returned to Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The bridge under the occupation of Armenia on the border with Georgia will be returned to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports citing Sputnik Armenia.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan inspected the construction of the bypass section of the highway in the villages of Kirants and Acharkut, Sputnik Armenia said.The new road is being built because the bridge on the highway from Armenia to Georgia, as well as two houses in the village of Kirants, a section of the road and about 50 land plots will be handed over to Azerbaijan as a result of the delimitation.

News.Az