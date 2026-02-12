Brignone wins super-G gold in stunning comeback

+ ↺ − 16 px

Italy’s Federica Brignone produced one of the most emotional moments of the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympics, winning women’s super-G gold after recovering from a career-threatening injury.

The 35-year-old skier, known as the “Tiger” for her fierce determination, had been in doubt for the Games after suffering multiple leg fractures and a torn ACL in a crash last April. However, she returned to competition in late January and delivered a near-perfect run on home snow in Cortina d’Ampezzo, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Brignone finished ahead of France’s Romane Miradoli, who took silver, while Austria’s Cornelia Huetter claimed bronze. Her victory marked Italy’s first Alpine skiing gold medal at the Milano-Cortina Games.

Competing sixth on a difficult, fog-covered Olimpia delle Tofane course, Brignone attacked the track with confidence. The challenging conditions forced several competitors out of the race, with multiple skiers failing to finish.

The gold medal completes Brignone’s Olympic medal collection after winning silver in Beijing 2022 and bronze in PyeongChang 2018, both in giant slalom.

Her victory is being celebrated in Italy as one of the standout comeback stories of the 2026 Winter Olympics.

News.Az