British Army trains for possible conflict with Russia: Report

Source: army.mod.uk

The British military is reportedly making preparations for a potential armed conflict with Russia, according to a source.

Soldiers from the British Army’s largest infantry regiment are said to be undergoing training for a possible war scenario, News.Az reports, citing Daily Mail.

The training is being conducted under conditions designed to closely resemble real combat situations.

The training is taking place at a Ministry of Defence training facility on Salisbury Plain, in the county of Wiltshire. The Copehill Down area of the site is reportedly being used for combat maneuvers and tactical drills.

Russian authorities have repeatedly stated that Russia has no plans to initiate an armed conflict with European countries.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that Russia would respond using all available military means if European armed forces were to carry out an attack.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

