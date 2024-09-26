British companies start exploring mineral deposits in Kazakhstan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Five British companies have started exploring mineral deposits in Kazakhstan, Beth McKendrick, Trade and Investment Country Director at the British Embassy in Kazakhstan, has announced.

She reminded of the memorandum of understanding on strategic partnership on critical minerals signed last March and the roadmap on cooperation in this area signed in March 2024, News.Az reports, citing Kazakh media. Beth McKendrick pointed out three key areas of the agreement. The first one is the investment projects on which Great Britain actively cooperates with Kazakhstan’s Kazakh Invest company.The second area stipulates joint work of the British Geological Survey and the National Geological Survey of Kazakhstan on geological data digitalization, which will let simplify the access to information for foreign investors.The third area is educational cooperation as part of which Kazakhstan’s Satpayev University and East Kazakhstan Technical University are going to enter into agreements with the leading educational institutions of Great Britain for academic exchange and interaction.According to her, the British side strives to raise awareness of Kazakhstan at the global arena and make the process of geological exploration available for young mining companies. There are about 5,000 British mining companies operating in Kazakhstan today. The geological data digitalization project will enable more companies to get access to information, she stressed.In her words, it may take from 15 to 20 years to search for and discover new mines in Kazakhstan. Great Britain views Kazakhstan as a strategic partner in the development of critical minerals for the nearest 15-20 years.Beth McKendrick pointed out Kazakhstan’s importance in ensuring global supplies of rare minerals, like tungsten, uranium and palladium, as well as copper, nickel and cobalt used in electric vehicle batteries and in other products.

News.Az