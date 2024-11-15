Brno-Phuket flight makes coordinated stop in Baku to refuel

+ ↺ − 16 px

A Norse Atlantic Airways flight operating the Brno–Phuket route was forced to make a coordinated stop at Heydar Aliyev International Airport in Baku for refueling, according to the airport’s press service.

The Boeing 787 touched down safely at 07:55 local time, News.Az reports.Due to an unplanned change in its flight path and an extended travel time, the captain opted to land at Baku Airport to refuel before continuing the journey.Heydar Aliyev International Airport quickly facilitated the refueling process, ensuring the aircraft was ready to resume its flight without delay.

