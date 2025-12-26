Broncos edge Chiefs on Christmas to stay atop AFC race 

Denver Broncos quarterback Bo Nix (10) looks to throw a pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the first half of an NFL football game in Denver, Sunday, Dec. 21, 2025. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Denver Broncos survived a tense Christmas matchup, defeating the Kansas City Chiefs 20–13 on the road and holding their lead in the AFC race, News.Az reports citing Yahoo Sports.

Quarterback Bo Nix became the difference-maker late in the game. In the final minutes, he first put his team ahead himself and later connected with RJ Harvey for a decisive touchdown, securing Denver’s crucial win.

The Broncos controlled the ball for most of the night and limited Kansas City to just 139 total offensive yards, leaving the Chiefs with few chances to respond.

The victory keeps Denver at the top of the AFC with a 13–3 record, strengthening their push for the No.1 seed and a key advantage heading into the playoffs.

News.Az