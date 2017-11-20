Brothers try crossing Armenia boundary, one border guard stabbed at checkpoint

A criminal case has been launched into a border guard’s stabbing at Armenia’s Bagratashen border checkpoint with Georgia, the Investigative Committee informed A

According to Aravot (Morning) newspaper, two brothers from Bagratashen village in the Tavush Province wanted to cross the border.

A border guard service officer on duty asked them to open the trunk of their vehicle. The brothers however, refused to do so saying they are locals and everyone knows them.

An argument broke out.

Subsequently, one of the brothers called for help from his brother-in-law, Bagratashen resident Karen Sh., who stabbed the aforementioned border guard.

But after being detained, he attempted to commit suicide by cutting his veins with a nail clipper.

He is at a police detention hall.

According to Sona Truzyan, adviser to chairman of the Investigative Committee of Armenia, a criminal case has opened on charge of violence against a representative of the authorities.

One person is arrested, and another is being searched for.

A forensic medical examination has been commissioned.

News.Az

