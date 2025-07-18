Bryan Mbeumo set for Man Utd move after £71m deal with Brentford

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bryan Mbeumo is poised to join Manchester United from Brentford after the two clubs agreed on a deal worth up to £71 million.

The package guarantees Brentford a fee of £65m, which will be paid over four instalments, and may additionally receive up to £6m in add-ons, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This was United’s third attempt at getting their man, with their initial bid of £55m rejected in June, alongside an additional £62.5m bid later that same month.

The 25-year-old winger has two years left on his contract, which was to expire in June 2026. Thomas Frank’s departure from the club, becoming Tottenham Hotspur’s new manager, was one of many dominoes to have fallen for Brentford this summer.

Christian Nørgaard opted for the other North London Club, with Arsenal paying an initial fee of £10m plus up to £5m add-ons, while shotstopper Mark Flekken joined Bayer Leverkusen.

Mbeumo’s move comes after Matheus Cunha’s acquisition from Wolverhampton Wanderers, after Manchester United triggered his £62.5m release clause, as Ruben Amorim is bolstering his attack for next season.

The Cameroonian scored 20 goals in 38 appearances for Brentford last season, as the Red Devils had a season to forget. It was their lowest finishing position in the Premier League, 15th, since they were relegated from the First Division in 1974.

It is uncertain when Mbeumo will undergo his medical, but Amorim will hope it comes before United’s trip to the United States for the Premier League Summer Series, where they will play West Ham, Bournemouth and Everton.

