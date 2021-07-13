Bryza comments on refusal of ambassadors of OSCE MG co-chair countries to visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha

Shusha is Azerbaijani territory, Matthew Bryza, former U.S. ambassador to Azerbaijan and former OSCE Minsk Group co-chair, told News.Az.

He was commenting on the refusal to visit Azerbaijan’s Shusha city by ambassadors of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairing countries – the United States, Russia and France.

“I’m not an OSCE Minsk Group co-chair anymore, and obviously, have no idea why they chose not to go to Shusha,” Bryza said.

The former diplomat noted that the ambassadors of the Minsk Group co-chairing countries are sending confusing signals by refusing to go to Shusha.

