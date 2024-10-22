Buccaneers' Chris Godwin leaves field with serious ankle injury

+ ↺ − 16 px

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin was carted off the field during Monday Night Football, with his left leg placed in an air cast.

The team is concerned that he may have dislocated his ankle, a serious injury that could keep him out indefinitely, News.Az reports, citing US media. Less than a minute remained in the Week 7 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens when Godwin sustained the injury. The receiver was tackled to the ground by Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith.It appeared to be a routine tackle until Godwin was unable to get up.Godwin appeared to have sustained a scary lower leg injury, which the ESPN broadcast declined to show another replay. Though nothing has been confirmed, the team is speculating that it appears to be a serious ankle injury.Godwin wasn't the only Tampa Bay receiver to sustain an injury Monday night. Mike Evans also exited the game with an aggravated hamstring injury.It was evident that the Buccaneers struggled without Evans. By the time Godwin left the game, there wasn't enough time for Tampa Bay to orchestrate a comeback.The Buccaneers fell 41-31 to the Ravens Monday night, despite having a 10-point lead to open the contest. Baltimore scored 34 unanswered points, which essentially sealed the win for the Ravens.However, the Buccaneers didn't go down without a fight as running back Rachaad White and Bucky Irving combined for three scores to trim Baltimore's lead. But in the end, the trio of touchdowns wasn't enough to overcome Baltimore's 34 unanswered points.Tampa Bay now sits at 4-3, just a game above .500. Baker Mayfield completed 31 of 45 passing attempts for 370 yards. Mayfield threw three touchdowns and two interceptions which resulted in a 97.5 quarterback rating.Lamar Jackson completed 17 of 22 passing attempts for 333 yards. Jackson threw five passing touchdowns. Ironically, Jackson recorded as many touchdowns as he had incompletions.The Buccaneers are now just one game ahead of the Atlanta Falcons in the NFC South. Losing both Godwin and Evan was a major setback for a team that was off to a hot start.The Buccaneers will have to figure out what the offense will look like without Godwin and Evans. There is no timeline for Godwin's return at this time.The hope is that the receiver will be able to make a return this season, rather than be sidelined for the remainder of 2024.

News.Az